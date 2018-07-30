Police: Hundreds of teens fight, damage property near Temple University

Hundreds of teens crowd North Philly street. Katherine Scott reports during Action News Mornings on July 30, 2018. (WPVI)

NORTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A large crowd of teenagers got into a fight and caused damage to property in North Philadelphia near Temple University on Sunday night, police said.

Police said the crowd of hundreds of teenagers gathered around 7:30 p.m. in the area of West Jefferson and North Broad streets.

An officer on the scene told Action News that the teens were fighting and vandalizing stores; at one point, authorities say the teens entered the Wendy's fast-food restaurant near the Liacouras Center and turned over tables.

A police vehicle's window was smashed, as well.

Two teens were injured in the melee and one was knocked unconscious. Both are in stable condition.

There were no arrests.

It is not clear if the gathering was set up on social media like previous similar incidents.

The scene was cleared by 10 p.m. After the situation was placed under control, police continued to monitor the area.

