Police: Husband, wife dead in murder-suicide at Wilmington nursing home

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police say the two people who died in shooting at a nursing home in Wilmington, Delaware were husband and wife.

The incident is being treated as a murder-suicide, authorities say.

The shooting happened at ManorCare of Wilmington around 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

Troopers arrived to find 82-year-old Louis Camerota and his wife, 79-year-old Gail Camerota dead at the scene.

According to investigators, Louis Camerota came to the facility to visit his wife.

Police say he approached his wife in the common area, where he shot her once before turning the weapon on himself.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident was contained to the common area and there were no other injuries.
