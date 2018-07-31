Police: I-95 shooting could be related to road rage

Police: I-95 shooting could be related to road rage.

NEW CASTLE, Del. (WPVI) --
Delaware State Police are continuing their investigation into a shooting on I-95 in New Castle.

The shooting happened at 2:15 Monday afternoon on the Airport Road off ramp.

The 28-year-old driver of a St. Francis Healthcare paratransit van allegedly opened of the 53-year-old driver of a Dodge Durango.

The paratransit van driver is now on leave while the investigation continues.

State police say this could all be related to road rage.

So far, no charges have been filed against the shooter, who was taken into custody.

The 53-year-old man remains in critical condition.

