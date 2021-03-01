Norristown police ID 3 suspects wanted in attack on pizzeria owner

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Norristown, Pennsylvania have identified three suspects wanted in connection with a brutal attack on a pizzeria owner last month.The attack happened on February 19 when Ying Ngov, the owner of Mama Venezia's Pizzeria, says she chased after a group of men who allegedly stole beer from her business."I say, 'You don't pay for beer yet' and they walked out," recalled Ngov. "They don't want to pay. They keep running. So I run too."Before she approached the suspects, Ngov grabbed her neighbor's snow shovel, as she was completely outnumbered.One of the grown men is seen on video violently pushing her to the ground, but Ngov got right up.Then another suspect punched her in the face and she dropped to the ground. The suspects even continued to beat on her while she was down. Ngov said she blacked out.On Monday, police issued arrest warrants for brothers, Justin and Kevin Cassidy, both 19 years old, who are facing charges of robbery and assault.Police say 19-year-old Justin Croson is accused of starting the attack on Ngov. He is facing aggravated assault charges.The 56-year-old pizzeria owner is known to her customers as the kindest woman."I know people that come here and never had enough money and they always try to accommodate," said Norristown neighbor Wendy Quarels.All Ngov really wants is to be paid for the beers by the suspects that brutally beat her.Ngov has a message for the suspects."Don't do bad like that because people work hard every day," Ngov said.