Philadelphia police ID man arrested for rape inside bathroom in Center City Macy's

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10367535" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police identified the man arrested for the rape of a woman inside a Macy's store in Center City.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10362344" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police release video of the suspect accused of raping a woman at Macy's on Feb. 21, 2021.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=10362991" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect accused of raping a woman inside the public bathroom at a Macy's in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the suspect who has been arrested for the rape of a woman inside a bathroom at a Macy's store in Center City.Jaleel Uqdah, 22, was arrested in the 1200 block of North 53rd Street around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.Uqdah is charged with rape, robbery, aggravated assault and related offenses.The attack happened around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.According to police, the 55-year-old victim was shopping with her husband at the store in the 1300 block of Market Street.The victim said she was inside the women's bathroom when Uqdah allegedly jumped into her stall and dragged her into another stall.The woman told police her attacker was holding sharp wooden skewers and threatened to kill her. The woman was sexually assaulted and then robbed of between $60 and $80 cash.According to investigators, video showed the suspect enter the restroom before the victim, preying on the next person who entered."It's pretty brazen to go inside a bathroom for 20 minutes to wait there without thinking someone else is going to go in and find them," said Special Victims Unit Captain Mark Burgmann.Several pieces of surveillance video were released by police, showing the suspect at the Macy's, a SEPTA station and another business.Once the videos were made public, police say a tip was called in naming Uqdah as the suspect, leading to his arrest.Police say the investigation is ongoing with the Special Victims Unit.