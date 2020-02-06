Man found shot and killed inside car in Point Breeze identified by Philadelphia police

By Corey Davis
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death in a car Thursday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, according to police.

The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 24th and Federal streets.

Quadir Flippen, 31, of the 2200 block of Wilder Street, was shot while sitting in a car, according to investigators.



Investigators were inspecting a black Honda Accord that crashed into two SUVs at the scene.

People in the area said they woke up to several gunshots, heard tires squealing and then a crash.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.

