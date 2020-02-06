Man found shot and killed inside car in Point Breeze identified by Philadelphia police

Philadelphia PD confirms 31 year old Quadir Flippen was shot and killed near the intersection of South 24th street and Federal Street. A family friend said he was a black owned businessman, talented and his family is devastated @6abc pic.twitter.com/nl6PA4NieQ — Jaclyn Lee (@JaclynLeeTV) February 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was found shot to death in a car Thursday morning in the Point Breeze section of Philadelphia, according to police.The shooting happened around 6 a.m. at the intersection of S. 24th and Federal streets.Quadir Flippen, 31, of the 2200 block of Wilder Street, was shot while sitting in a car, according to investigators.Investigators were inspecting a black Honda Accord that crashed into two SUVs at the scene.People in the area said they woke up to several gunshots, heard tires squealing and then a crash.No arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered, police said.