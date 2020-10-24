1 killed, 1 injured in shooting at Newark shopping center

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Authorities in New Castle County have identified the person killed in a shooting at a Newark shopping center.Police identify the fatal victim as 26-year-old Melvin Collins.The incident unfolded around 12:50 a.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Shoppes of Village Square along Marrows Road.Police said Collins was found dead at the scene.Detectives have determined that another man was struck by gunfire. Police said he was taken to a local area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.Detectives are working to determine who fired the shots.Anyone with information is asked to contact New Castle County Police Detective Michael McNasby at (302) 395-8110.