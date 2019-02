EMBED >More News Videos A hit-and-run driver is sought in Wilmington, Delaware. Brian Taff has more on Action News at 4 p.m. on Feb. 26, 2019.

Police have identified the man that was killed in a hit-and-run crash early Tuesday morning in Wilmington.Investigators said Kevin Price, 49, was walking on the southbound side of the road when he was struck and killed.The crash happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Governor Printz Boulevard near Seton Drive.Price was discovered by a passing motorist and pronounced dead at the scene.Investigators said Prince was dressed in dark clothing without and reflective gear.There's no description of the car that hit him.Police are asking for the driver and any potential witnesses to come forward.-----