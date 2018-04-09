Police ID man, woman dead in West Philadelphia murder-suicide

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4 p.m. on April 9, 2018. (WPVI)

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have identified the man and woman who were found dead following a murder-suicide in West Philadelphia.

Authorities say three children were home when their father, 27-year-old Daniel Gordy, killed their mom, 29-year-old Shanae Brown.

Police say he then turned the gun on himself.

Officers were called shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the home on the 6200 block of Webster Street.

Their first priority was to rescue the children, who are 10, 4, and 3 years old.

Investigators say Daniel Gordy legally owned the gun, which had been fired seven times.

Family members say the couple had been arguing recently, but police have not determined a motive for the violence.

Police have no prior history of domestic disputes at the home.

The children were uninjured.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmurder suicidemurdersuicideshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Show More
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
School bus driver facing charges for endangering students
Police: Suspect sought for string of robberies in NE Philadelphia
Do you know this woman found wandering in Winslow?
Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Ed King dead at 68
More News