Police identify man and woman found dead in Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities have released the names of the man and woman who were found dead in the Delaware River Thursday morning. Their young child was found alone in a car near the scene.It was just before 6 a.m. Thursday when the body of 28-year-old Anjania Patterson was removed from the Delaware River near the 700 block of Columbus Boulevard.The body of 39-year-old Timothy Siler was later found in the same area of the river.As detectives were looking over the scene they noticed a Nissan SUV with its back hatch open and a pink child's bike inside.Also inside the vehicle they found a 5-year-old girl.Police have confirmed it was her parents who were found dead.At first police reported that Patterson and Siler were married, but their family paints a different picture. Patterson's brother came to the scene and said his sister and the father of her child were not married.The brother says the two had a rocky relationship. In fact, he says there were numerous documented incidents of domestic violence.The brother also adds that the two enjoyed coming to the water. But he says he has no idea why they would be there so early in the morning.At this point in the investigation police say it's too early to tell what transpired.The little girl was taken to Children's Hospital to be examined and is now with family members.