PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Police have identified a suspect in the gunpoint sex assaults and robberies of 3 women in West Philadelphia last week.
**WANTED FOR MULTIPLE ARMED RAPES AND ROBBERIES** Robert Johnson 51/B/M. Considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach - call 911 with information pic.twitter.com/HzYpu1S42L— Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) July 26, 2018
Robert Johnson, 51, is a convicted sex offender.
He's wanted for attacking a woman at gunpoint early Tuesday near Belmont and Parkside, and then for assaulting two women he confronted at a gas station near 48th and Girard early Thursday.
Police believe Johnson is the man captured on surveillance video and that he may be linked to at least one other attack.
He remains on the run.
Police said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.
