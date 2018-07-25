Police ID suspect in string of sex assaults and robberies in West Philadelphia

Police ID suspect in string of gunpoint sex assaults and robberies: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., July 25, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have identified a suspect in the gunpoint sex assaults and robberies of 3 women in West Philadelphia last week.


Robert Johnson, 51, is a convicted sex offender.

He's wanted for attacking a woman at gunpoint early Tuesday near Belmont and Parkside, and then for assaulting two women he confronted at a gas station near 48th and Girard early Thursday.

Police believe Johnson is the man captured on surveillance video and that he may be linked to at least one other attack.

He remains on the run.

Police said he should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

