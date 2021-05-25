Police ID suspect wanted for 2 sex assaults in West Chester, Pennsylvania

By
Police ID suspect wanted for 2 sex assaults in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police have identified the suspect being sought for two sexual assaults in West Chester, Pa.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for 25-year-old Uriel Angeles-Hernandez.



Both assaults happened between midnight and 1 a.m. on Thursday, April 29 around South Matlack and East Nields streets.

The neighborhood is home to many college students.

Investigators say the victims did not know the suspect.

Police released surveillance images of a suspect earlier this month. The man from the images was last seen leaving Jake's Bar.



Owners immediately turned over the video to help police in their investigation.

Police said outside the video, there is no connection between the businesses and the attack.

Angeles-Hernandez is 5'10" tall, weighs about 140 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information or anyone who may have witnessed either of these incidents is asked to contact the West Chester Police Department Criminal Investigators Division at 610-696-2700.
