Arrest warrant issued for teen accused of raping woman over 3-hour period

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the teen accused of sexually assaulting a woman inside her apartment several times over a three-hour period last month.

It happened on April 21 around 2:30 a.m. inside a home on the 400 block of South 45th Street in West Philadelphia.

On Tuesday, police announced an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Maurice Dayard on charges of rape, burglary and other related offenses.



Police say Dayard, who was armed with a knife, broke into the victim's apartment and sexually assaulted her several times before fleeing through a basement window.

Dayard spent three hours at the apartment and even provided his social media name.

"During the three hours he spent with our victim he actually provided his social media name and we were able to get that photo of him," said Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgmann earlier this month.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Related topics:
philadelphiacrimesexual assault
