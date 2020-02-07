51-year-old man identified as victim in Ardmore hit-and-run: Officials

ARDMORE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County officials have identified the victim who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run in Lower Merion Township.

The district attorney's office says 51-year-old Carter Wilson of Ardmore was the pedestrian.

It happened around 5:50 p.m. Thursday along Ardmore Avenue by School Lane.

Police said it was raining at the time of the crash.

Multiple evidence markers were placed on the road between Ardmore House Senior Living Apartments and the Ardmore Public Library.

"I'm surprised it hasn't happened before with the way people drive through here," one resident said.

David Cremer of Ardmore told Action News traffic has been a major issue in the area.

"Traffic's been picking up a lot recently since all of the new development that's been going on, with One Ardmore and proposed developments around the area," Cremer said.

Police said the driver struck the pedestrian who was crossing at or near the crosswalk.

The striking vehicle, believed to be a white Jeep Cherokee, fled the scene.

Police have reviewed surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

"It appears that after the vehicle hit the pedestrian it turned into our property," according to Gilbert Carrion from the nearby senior citizen community. "Then it came out, so hopefully we can get the license plate and provide it to the police department."

Police said the victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment, but was later pronounced dead.
