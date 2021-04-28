fatal crash

Police ID victim killed in Garden State Parkway crash; adult, 4 children injured

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Crews respond to multi-car crash on Garden State Parkway in Cape May County

UPPER TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- One person is dead and five others are injured including children after a crash on the Garden State Parkway in South Jersey on Wednesday, according to state police.

It happened around 2:30 p.m. on the southbound lanes of the Parkway near Exit 25 in the Marmora section of Upper Township.

New Jersey State Police said the driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle and went off the highway.

A front-seat passenger, identified by police as 34-year-old Shardonay Daily of Delanco, was killed in the crash.

The driver and four children, including two 10-year-olds and two 3-year-olds, sustained serious injuries, said police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
upper townshipcape may countycar crashnew jersey newsfatal crashgarden state parkway
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
1 killed in fiery crash on Baltimore Pike in Chester Co.
Tesla bursts into flames after crash in Houston, killing 2
Driver runs red light, fatally hits man on minibike: Police
FedEx vehicle, dump truck collide on I-295 in West Deptford; 1 dead
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather: Cooler with strong winds tomorrow
Contact tracing breach impacts private info of 72K people in Pa.
Lady Gaga dognappers arrested, Los Angeles police say
'She deserves it': Local teen surprised with $50K college scholarship
Victims and suspect in Smyrna shootings identified
5 dead, including 2 deputies, following NC standoff
Delphi murders 'might' be connected to nearby kidnapping case: Sheriff
Show More
Bryce Harper hit in the face with 96.9 mph pitch
Video shows police laughing at violent arrest of 73-year-old woman
Philly successfully administers 900 vaccines that nearly expired
Cruises could resume in US by mid-July with vaccinations, CDC says
Police officer declared clinically dead after being attacked while on duty
More TOP STORIES News