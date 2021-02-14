standoff

Police ID wanted man accused of firing shot inside Walmart in Delaware County, Pa.

By and
DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware County, Pennsylvania are looking for an armed suspect after an altercation and a shooting at a Walmart in Darby Township.

Officers tracked the suspect back to his home in Darby Borough and staked out the building for several hours, only to find that he wasn't there.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Devante Dixon. Police say he is armed and dangerous.

Devante Dixon



Police say the incident started around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Walmart on MacDade Boulevard in Darby Township after Dixont and an employee got into an argument.

The pair ended up in the vestibule area in the front of the store when police say the suspect fired one shot towards the employee.

The shot missed and no one was injured.



"From what we received at the store this is just a random act. These two did not know each other. It was some sort of verbal argument that the suspect had with the employee possibly over a video game sale," said Sousa.

Police say after Dixon fled from Walmart he was involved in another incident in Upper Darby and is then believed to have come back to his home in the 400 block of Main Street in Darby Borough.

Multiple agencies responded, including officers in SWAT gear, surrounding his residence and blocking the street. Police now believe the suspect fled from his home before officers arrived.

"We used the emergency response team to try to locate the suspect. We are unable to locate him right now," said Chief Joseph Gabe of Darby Borough Police.

EMBED More News Videos

The Action Cam on the scene of a standoff in Darby, Pennsylvania.



Police took two of the suspect's vehicles into custody, including a white Chevy Impala parked near his home.

"He's either possibly on foot or somebody picked him up," said Sousa.

Walmart released a statement saying they are cooperating with authorities and the store is expected to reopen Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
delaware countybarricaded manshootingwalmartstandoff
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STANDOFF
Terminally-ill doctor shot and killed physician during standoff
Camden man shoots himself in chest in 4-hour standoff: Police
New info on standoff that ended in officer-involved shooting
Woman shoots at SWAT, officer fires back in NE Philly standoff: Police
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Significant Icing Possible in Lehigh Valley Overnight
Preparing for ice storms: Are you ready?
Indoor dining: Philly restaurants continue to struggle over ventilation standards
Student loan payments are suspended: How to make the most of it
Some Montco students to remain learning remotely due to 'staffing constraints'
Conway gives dramatic debut on 'American Idol' season premiere
Former NFL receiver found dead in hotel room
Show More
Preps underway ahead of possible ice storm
6-year-old author wants to help you love yourself and others
Trump looks to reassert himself after impeachment acquittal
Cape May County Zoo's 17-year-old snow leopard dies
Fans saying goodbye to actress Cicely Tyson at NYC public viewing
More TOP STORIES News