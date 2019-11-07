Police ID woman found stabbed to death in Fox Chase home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the woman found stabbed to death inside a Fox Chase home.

The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Jill Millman.

Her body was found on the second-floor bathroom of the home on the 800 block of Bergen Street around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Millman had been stabbed multiple times.



Police said the victim's mother made the discovery.

Millman was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

