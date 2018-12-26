Police identify 4 killed in Garden State Parkway crash

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=4968624" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from Chopper 6 over scene of deadly Garden State Parkway crash on December 26, 2018.

#NJSP investigating fatal MVA on @GSParkway SB MP 81.3 in Berkeley Twp. TT vs car. 4 confirmed fatalities to occupants of car. No injuries to TT driver. Right lane closed. Troopers responded at 2:50 am. No additional info available. #alert — NJSP - State Police (@NJSP) December 26, 2018

New Jersey State Police have identified the four young men killed in a horrific crash on the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County, New Jersey.The victims have been identified as as Kevin Quispe-Prieto, 21, of Beachwood, Jimmy Quispe-Prieto, 23, Victor Lugo, 24, and Robert Ordenana, 23, all of Lakewood, New Jersey.The crash happened at 2:50 a.m. Wednesday on the southbound lanes of the Garden State Parkway at milepost 81.5 in Toms River.The preliminary investigation has revealed that Kevin Quispe-Prieto was driving an Infiniti G37 sedan in the right lane when he struck the rear of the tanker.As a result of the collision, all four occupants of the car sustained fatal injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene.It is unclear if the tanker was moving during the crash.The driver of the tanker truck was not seriously hurt.New Jersey State Police are investigating the circumstances that led to the crash.-----