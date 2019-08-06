Police identify bank robbery suspect in Delaware

Delaware state police and the FBI have identified the suspect wanted for three recent bank robberies as 39-year-old Michael Wheeler.

It started Friday afternoon, at a WSFS in Felton, where police say wheeler wore a multi-colored hat with fake dreadlocks.

The most recent holdup was today at 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Philadelphia Pike in Bellevue, New Castle County.

Police say Wheeler also behind a holdup at 11 this morning, at an M-and-T branch in Middletown.
