Delaware state police and the FBI have identified the suspect wanted for three recent bank robberies as 39-year-old Michael Wheeler.
It started Friday afternoon, at a WSFS in Felton, where police say wheeler wore a multi-colored hat with fake dreadlocks.
The most recent holdup was today at 12:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo on Philadelphia Pike in Bellevue, New Castle County.
Police say Wheeler also behind a holdup at 11 this morning, at an M-and-T branch in Middletown.
Police identify bank robbery suspect in Delaware
