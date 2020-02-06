Philadelphia police identify suspect arrested in rape of woman in Love Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say the suspect accused of raping a woman in Love Park is in custody.

Police said Quindell Campbell was taken into custody late Wednesday night.



The incident happened just after 5 a.m. back on January 25.

Police said a 41-year-old woman just got off the Market-Frankford Line at 15th Street in Center City. She was walking through Love Park on her way to work when, according to investigators, a suspect approached her from behind.

They said he punched her several times, knocked her to the ground and then raped her inside the park.

Philadelphia Police Captain Mark Burgman with Special Victims Unit said several witnesses heard the victim screaming and called 911.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police held a press conference on January 25, 2020, to announce details on a Love Park rape case.



Upon arrival to the scene, police saw the suspect and ran after him through Love Park. He was able to get away.

Police said further information on the suspect will be released at a later time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiarapephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 young children, mom killed in Salem County ID'd by family
Clear video shows triple shooting suspect fleeing scene: Police
The Dining Car tops Action News viewers' diners list
AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday
Gianna Bryant's Calif. school retires her No. 2 basketball jersey
Prosecutors nearing finish as last Weinstein accuser returns
Man found shot to death in car in Point Breeze
Show More
3 masked men rob Delco Popeyes
Residents lighting homes green for 3 teens battling cancer
NASA astronaut Christina Koch returns to Earth
Mystery Girl Scout cookie shopper ID'd; urges others to pay it forward
Woman rescued from overturned car in West Philly
More TOP STORIES News