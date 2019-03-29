Crime & Safety

Police identify Radnor Wawa shooter who they say used possible assault rifle to kill woman

Police arrest suspect in Wawa shooting: Jeannette Reyes reports on Action News at 4 a.m., March 29, 2019

RADNOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police have identified the man suspected of murdering a woman inside of the Wawa Thursday night.

Authorities said Brian Kennedy, 34, is the man who shot a woman to death inside of a Wawa on the 100 block of Sugartown Road in Radnor Township

According to investigators, Kennedy was located in Thornbury Park around 11 p.m. Thursday in the black BMW sedan that was spotted fleeing the shooting scene.

Police said they found a rifle believed to be used in the murder of the 37-year-old woman inside the vehicle.

"We have video that makes it appear to be an AR-15 style rifle. We have it in custody, we're going to be doing evidence, they're on the scene right now with it, so I don't want to confirm the model, but it was absolutely a rifle," said Radnor Township Police Superintendent Christopher Flanagan.

Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Wawa in Delaware County as reported during Action News at 11 on March 28, 2019.



Investigators said there were several customers were inside the Wawa at 8:30 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

Radnor Township Police Sgt. Daniel Lunger said, "Several witnesses inside the store that stated he clearly had, you know, identified one subject that he clearly appeared to target."

Police said Kennedy knew the victim.

Following his arrest, Kennedy was taken to the hospital for evaluation, but it's not clear what he's being evaluated for at this time.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of a shooting at a Wawa in Delaware County on March 28, 2019.

