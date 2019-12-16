Police identify victims of fatal Mayfair crash; driver arrested

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the two individuals who were killed in a violent crash in the city's Mayfair section early Sunday.
Officials said Ciara Parker died at the scene of the accident after the car she was riding in t-boned another car that ran a red light at the intersection of Torresdale and Cottman Avenues and she was thrown from the car around 3 a.m.
A passenger in the other car, 18-year-old Rashaan Cole, was transported from the scene of the accident to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with multiple critical injuries. He died from his injuries just a few hours later.
Police said Cole was riding in a car that was speeding on Torresdale Avenue while approaching Cottman Avenue.
According to investigators, when the driver of that car, Nehamiah Carstephen, 27, of the 2400 block of Mayfield Street, reached the intersection, he drove around two vehicles stopped at a red light and illegally entered the intersection.
Investigators said that was when the Nissan Maxima Parker was a passenger in broadsided by the Chevy Malibu Carstephen was driving, causing it to overturn and slide approximately 20 yards down Torresdale Avenue and ejecting Cole from the car in the process.
The Maxima, occupied by four women in total, then went out of control and struck a wooden utility pole in front of St. Hubert's School, according to police.
The impact caused all three of the car's passengers to be ejected from the vehicle.
Parker died at the scene. Officials said a 29-year-old woman who was riding in the back seat was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital with multiple broken bones, including her hip and leg.
Police said a 30-year-old woman who was also riding in the rear seat was taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center in critical condition with bleeding on the brain and severe head trauma.
The 28-year-old driver of the Maxima was also taken to Einstein Medical Center with a fractured back and multiple abrasions to her body, police said.
Carstephen was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault and other related charges.
