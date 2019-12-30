Police identify woman found lying in a pool of blood, dead in her Logan home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified the woman found by her family members in a pool of blood in the bedroom of her home Sunday.

Investigators said Gwendolyn Fuller, 59, of the 5900 block of Norwood Street was found with a gunshot wound to the neck and chest just after 10 a.m. Sunday.

According to police, Fuller's son had last spoken to her Sunday afternoon. He returned to the house on Sunday to find the front door locked.

Police said when he went into the house through the back door, went upstairs, and found his mother's bleeding from her head, lying across the bed.

The homicide unit is investigating the incident. No arrests have been made at this time.
