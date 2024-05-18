WATCH LIVE

Police in New Castle County searching for stolen yellow school bus

Saturday, May 18, 2024 11:42PM
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are searching for a stolen school bus that was taken on Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the unit block of Marrows Road in Newark, Delaware.

Police say they responded to the scene after hearing about the theft of an unoccupied and unattended yellow school bus.

The bus is marked "Rohan's Bus Service Inc." with the number number 850 on the side, according to investigators.

It also has a Delaware license plate reading C65296.

Officers say the bus's last known location was at the Brookside Shopping Center.

Anyone who sees the bus is asked to contact authorities immediately at 302-573-2800.

