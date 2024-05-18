Officers say the bus's last known location was at the Brookside Shopping Center.

Police in New Castle County searching for stolen yellow school bus

NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in New Castle County are searching for a stolen school bus that was taken on Friday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the unit block of Marrows Road in Newark, Delaware.

Police say they responded to the scene after hearing about the theft of an unoccupied and unattended yellow school bus.

The bus is marked "Rohan's Bus Service Inc." with the number number 850 on the side, according to investigators.

It also has a Delaware license plate reading C65296.

Anyone who sees the bus is asked to contact authorities immediately at 302-573-2800.