6-month-old boy found next to woman shot in face in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police say they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound as an infant was by her side on Tuesday night in West Philadelphia.The investigation is happening on the 5400 block of Stewart Street in what is believed to be a rooming house.Police confirm to Action News that a 28-year-old woman was shot in the face. Officers also found a 6-month-old boy at her side upon arrival to the scene.The woman was transported to an area hospital where she later died.The infant does not appear to be injured.No arrests have been made.Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.