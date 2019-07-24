Innocent bystander shot during altercation in Allentown, police say

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania -- Police in Allentown are investigating a shooting that left an innocent bystander injured on Tuesday night.

It happened on the 700 block of North Ninth Street around 6 p.m.

According to police, the woman was shot twice in the back after somebody in a maroon Honda started shooting from the vehicle.

Interim Police Chief Tony Alsleben says two groups had been involved in an altercation before the shooting.

The woman was transported to an area hospital and is expected to survive.

According to WFMZ, five men were detained in connection with the shooting.
