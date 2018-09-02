A 31-year-old man in Delaware faces several felony charges following an early morning incident in Rehoboth.Police say Kyle King of Millsboro was drunk when he showed up at a woman's house on the unit block of Munchy Court uninvited.They say he refused to leave and at one point grabbed the woman by the throat.The victim was able to run away.Responding officers say King then locked himself inside of the home when they approached.Eventually, troopers were able to get into the house and King was taken into custody.------