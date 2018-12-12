Police investigate 2 Payless store robberies

Philadelphia police are investigating two separate robberies at Payless shoe stores Tuesday night.Authorities were called just before 9 p.m. to the store located on the 4600 block of Roosevelt Boulevard in Summerdale.The two male suspects made off with an undetermined amount of money, police say.While they were investigating, officers were informed of a similar crime that occurred a short time earlier at the Payless in Northeast Philadlephia's Roosevelt Mall on the 2300 block of Cottman Avenue.It's not clear if the suspects got away with anything in that incident.There were no injuries in either robbery.Anyone with information is asked to contact police.------