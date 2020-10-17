shooting

Police investigate North Philly shootings: 1 killed, 1 injured

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate shootings in North Philadelphia hours apart.

Deadly Shooting



The first shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday on the 3400 block of North Marshall Street.
Police said a man was found shot in the head in a vehicle.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Water Street Shooting



Another shooting in North Philadelphia seriously injured a man.

Police said a 37-year old man was hit by gunfire multiple times around 1 a.m. Saturday in the 3000 block of East Water Street.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital by a private vehicle where he underwent surgery. His condition has not been released.

No arrests have been made in either shooting.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiacrimegun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot and killed in North Philadelphia
Gas station employee fighting for his life after shootout in Philly
15 year old shot inside his West Philly home
Megan Thee Stallion op-ed calls for protecting Black women
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AC officer saves suicidal man's life: 'I wasn't going to let go'
Driver killed in rollover crash on Route 73
Eagles Pryor placed on COVID-19 list, newcomer Brown to start
Film crews return to Philly, boosting the economy and spirits
AccuWeather: Drier, but chilly weekend ahead
Former sergeant votes from hospital bed before he dies
Historic Delaware settlement provides $100 million investment
Show More
'I was left for dead': Germantown woman survives hit-and-run
FBI searches headquarters of Local 98 in Philadelphia
Crews begin to dismantle Parkway encampment
Coca-Cola is discontinuing Tab after nearly 60 years
NBA great Rasheed Wallace returns to Philly to help those in need
More TOP STORIES News