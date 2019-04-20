Police investigate 2 shootings, minutes apart in Hunting Park

HUNTING PARK (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are trying to figure out if two shootings, minutes apart in the same Hunting Park neighborhood, are linked.Police responded to numerous shots fired at Lee and Ontario streets around 10:25 p.m. Friday.Officers rushed a gunshot victim to the hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.About ten minutes later, a second victim was discovered along the 3300 block of A Street.Officers also rushed that person to the hospital.Investigators are trying to figure out who shot them and why.