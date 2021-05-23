Police investigate 3 shootings that occurred within 15 minutes in Philadelphia

Police investigate 3 shootings that occurred within 15 minutes in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Police are investigating three separate shootings that happened within a span of just 15 minutes.

A 28-year-old man was shot and killed in Northeast Philadelphia.

This incident occurred around 9:50 p.m. Saturday on the 5200 block of Frankford Avenue.

One person was taken into custody.

About 15 minutes before that, a 19-year-old woman was shot at a playground in North Philadelphia.

This shooting happened inside Schwartz Playground on the 1500 block of North 10th Street.

The victim was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition.

No arrests have been made in this case.

At around the same time, also in North Philadelphia, two people were shot in a car.

A 20-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say a juvenile in the car was not shot.

Officers responded to reports of the shot up car at 25th Street and Indiana Street, but they're still trying to figure out exactly where the suspect or suspects opened fire.
