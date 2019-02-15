Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant

EMBED </>More Videos

RAW VIDEO: Chopper 6 was over Justin's Carriage House in Skippack, Pa. on February 15, 2019.

SKIPPACK TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a restaurant in a small Montgomery County community was apparently damaged by gunfire.

Troopers started receiving reports of possible gunfire near Justin's Carriage House in Skippack Township just after midnight Friday.

According to police, residents reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area of Skippack Pike and Store Road.

Troopers say they found damage to the double-paned front window and outdoor awning on the restaurant.

Police say the sound of the impact was heard by an employee of the restaurant.

There were two employees and two customers inside at the time.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PA State Police in Skippack.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsshootingshots firedSkippack Township
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman in videotaped Wildwood beach arrest accepts plea deal
Police: 2 potential suspects in Smollett incident under arrest
Trump declares national emergency over border wall funding
Car flips over in Ridley Township collision
Croydon man admits to murder of teen cousin
Husband accidentally runs over wife, killing her
AccuWeather: Very Mild Today, Chilly Weekend
Police: 15 cars damaged while traveling Ocean County road
Show More
Multi-million dollar drug bust in Kensington nets 11 arrests
Philadelphia City Council passes cashless store ban
Man accused of offering dog for sex to undercover cop
7-year-old writes goodbye message to parents during bomb threat
Fire damages beer store in Southwest Philadelphia
More News