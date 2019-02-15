Police investigate after shots fired at Skippack, Pa. restaurant

Pennsylvania state police are investigating after a restaurant in a small Montgomery County community was apparently damaged by gunfire.Troopers started receiving reports of possible gunfire near Justin's Carriage House in Skippack Township just after midnight Friday.According to police, residents reported hearing four to five gunshots in the area of Skippack Pike and Store Road.Troopers say they found damage to the double-paned front window and outdoor awning on the restaurant.Police say the sound of the impact was heard by an employee of the restaurant.There were two employees and two customers inside at the time.No injuries were reported.Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call PA State Police in Skippack.------