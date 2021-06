PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating another ATM explosion, this time in the city's Logan section.According to police, an unknown explosive device was used to detonate the ATM inside the Lukoil gas station in the 4400 block of N. Broad Street at about 9:30 p.m. Thursday.No injuries were reported and investigators said no money was taken from the ATM.Police said the person responsible was wearing a black face mask and black clothing. No arrests have been made.Anyone with information is asked to call police.