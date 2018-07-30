Police investigate bank robbery in Salem County

Police are being very tight-lipped about a robbery at a bank in Salem County, New Jersey.They will only say at least two suspects have been apprehended from the incident at the Fulton Bank on Shell Road in Carneys Point.A few hundred feet down the road, an area with evidence markers was roped off by crime tape, and Penns Grove officers near a damaged SUV.They're not confirming how the two scenes are connected.No one inside the bank was hurt.------