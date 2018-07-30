Police investigate bank robbery in Salem County

CARNEY'S POINT, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are being very tight-lipped about a robbery at a bank in Salem County, New Jersey.
They will only say at least two suspects have been apprehended from the incident at the Fulton Bank on Shell Road in Carneys Point.
A few hundred feet down the road, an area with evidence markers was roped off by crime tape, and Penns Grove officers near a damaged SUV.
They're not confirming how the two scenes are connected.
No one inside the bank was hurt.
