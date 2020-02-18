Philadelphia police investigate barricade situation in Center City; 1 reportedly shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating what they say is a barricade situation in Center City Philadelphia.According to authorities, police responded to the 1800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say one man is barricaded inside a building and is armed.Authorities said one person was reportedly shot, but additional details surrounding that shooting were not available.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed about two dozen police cars on the scene.