Philadelphia police investigate barricade situation in Center City; 1 reportedly shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating what they say is a barricade situation in Center City Philadelphia.
According to authorities, police responded to the 1800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say one man is barricaded inside a building and is armed.
Authorities said one person was reportedly shot, but additional details surrounding that shooting were not available.
Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed about two dozen police cars on the scene.
