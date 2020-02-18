Philadelphia police investigate barricade situation in Center City; 1 reportedly shot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating what they say is a barricade situation in Center City Philadelphia.

According to authorities, police responded to the 1800 block of John F. Kennedy Boulevard at about 12:50 p.m. Tuesday. Officers say one man is barricaded inside a building and is armed.

Authorities said one person was reportedly shot, but additional details surrounding that shooting were not available.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed about two dozen police cars on the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
center city philadelphiashootingbarricadephiladelphia police
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Installation of Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
Suspect arrested in South Philly stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Show More
Del. delivery driver charged with raping teenager
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
'The Lovely Bones' home in Malvern on the market
Violent Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital
More TOP STORIES News