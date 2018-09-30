Police investigate car explosion in Allentown

Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a car explosion in Allentown.The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7th and Turner streets.Action News learned the explosion happened in a vehicle with at least one person inside.Neighbors said they heard a loud blast that shook their homes.Officials from the coroner's office are also at the scene.Stay with Action News at 6abc.com as more information becomes available.------