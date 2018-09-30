Police investigate car explosion in Allentown

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a car explosion in Allentown.
The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7th and Turner streets.
Action News learned the explosion happened in a vehicle with at least one person inside.
Neighbors said they heard a loud blast that shook their homes.
Officials from the coroner's office are also at the scene.
