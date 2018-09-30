Police investigate car explosion in Allentown

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate car explosion in Allentown. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 11:30 p.m. on September 29, 2018.

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police and emergency crews are at the scene of a car explosion in Allentown.

The call came in around 9:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of 7th and Turner streets.

Action News learned the explosion happened in a vehicle with at least one person inside.

Neighbors said they heard a loud blast that shook their homes.

Officials from the coroner's office are also at the scene.

Stay with Action News at 6abc.com as more information becomes available.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosion
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Worker injured after being trapped under debris in Center City
No. 4 Ohio St rallies in 4th to beat No. 9 Penn State, 27-26
Dad charged after baby found crawling across busy NJ road
Police: Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a man in Frankford
Man injured after falling onto Broad Street subway tracks
Boy dies after being struck by SEPTA bus in Frankford
2 donation jars stolen from farmers market in Trenton
Southwest Airlines passenger calls flight attendant N-word
Show More
1 dead, 3 injured in West Philadelphia drive-by shooting
New Castle County police issue Gold Alert for missing teen and baby
Child rape suspect David Hamilton Jr. captured in Aston, Pa.
3 people, including 2 officers, injured in crash in Feltonville
Police search for missing 16-year-old in Camden
More News