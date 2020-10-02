Police investigate crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.

The crash, which happened just before noon, involved a dump truck and a car.

Route 309, near the Quakertown Plaza, was closed following the incident.

Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a dump truck in the far right lane and a car on the grass.

According to WFMZ News, the coroner was called to the scene.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
quakertown boroughcar crashcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump experiencing 'mild symptoms' after testing positive
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City
Grand jury audio details moments before Breonna Taylor died
Voters in Philly area react to president's COVID-19 diagnosis
Joe Biden, wife get test results in wake of Trump diagnosis
Show More
Philadelphians react to President's COVID-19 diagnosis
Homeowner being fined for hanging American flag
Group of high school seniors giving back to younger Philly students
Gov. Murphy urges precautions after Trump's trip to New Jersey
Timeline of Trump's activities leading up to COVID-19 diagnosis
More TOP STORIES News