Police investigate crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.The crash, which happened just before noon, involved a dump truck and a car.Route 309, near the Quakertown Plaza, was closed following the incident.Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a dump truck in the far right lane and a car on the grass.According to WFMZ News , the coroner was called to the scene.It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.