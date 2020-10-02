Police investigate crash involving dump truck, car in Quakertown, Pennsylvania

QUAKERTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police were investigating a crash in Quakertown, Pennsylvania late Friday morning.
The crash, which happened just before noon, involved a dump truck and a car.
Route 309, near the Quakertown Plaza, was closed following the incident.
Chopper 6 flew over the scene and showed a dump truck in the far right lane and a car on the grass.
According to WFMZ News, the coroner was called to the scene.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.
