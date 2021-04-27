Police investigate deadly shooting in Smyrna Middle School parking lot

NEW: Smyrna Police officials say fatal shooting victim is a woman, appears to be domestic related.



A sole suspect was located after a pursuit that led authorities to Maryland.



SMYRNA, Delaware (WPVI) -- Police in Delaware are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in the front parking lot of a middle school Tuesday morning.According to police, the shooting happened at about 10:15 a.m. at Smyrna Middle School.The victim is not a student and there are no threats to school safety, police said. They believe the victim is a woman and that the shooting was domestic-related.Police say a sole suspect was located after a pursuit that led authorities to Maryland.The school is on lockdown at this time. The school district is not yet commenting on the incident.All students and staff have been accounted for, officials said. The investigation is ongoing.