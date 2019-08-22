Police investigate deadly shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section Thursday.

It happened on the 1700 block of Bridge Street just after midnight.

When officers arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man who lived on the block shot multiple times.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police said 23 shell casings were found at the scene.

Investigators said they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time.
