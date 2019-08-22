Police investigate deadly shooting in Frankford

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police officers are investigating a deadly shooting in Philadelphia's Frankford section Thursday.It happened on the 1700 block of Bridge Street just after midnight.When officers arrived at the scene they found a 30-year-old man who lived on the block shot multiple times.He was pronounced dead at the hospital.Police said 23 shell casings were found at the scene.Investigators said they do not have a suspect or a motive at this time.