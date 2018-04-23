Police investigate deadly stabbing in Chester City

CHESTER CITY (WPVI) --Police are speaking to a person of interest following a deadly stabbing in Chester City.
City of Chester Police say they responded to the 600 block of West 9th Street for the report of a domestic situation around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Upon arrival, they found a woman's body in the kitchen with an apparent stab wound.
They also found a child crying in one of the bedrooms.
Investigators believe there was some sort of struggle before the unidentified victim was stabbed.
Police say charges are forthcoming.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps