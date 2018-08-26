Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 26, 2018.

TULLYTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County.

Officers were called to the scene on the 500 block of Lovett Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday to check on the well being of a woman and her toddler.

When they arrived, they found the lifeless body of the child inside.

Police are holding the scene and are waiting for investigators from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office to arrive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newschild death
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
John McCain dies after brain cancer battle
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Watch Jim Gardner's interview with Sen. John McCain
VIDEO: 16 protesters arrested after clash with Philly police
1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle crash in Southwest Philadelphia
Police investigate deadly shooting in Paulsboro, New Jersey
Pope hears the wounds of Ireland's abused, and vows to speak
Man shot in the hand in Grays Ferry
Show More
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter in California
Collection Underway for Yoga in Youth Detention Centers
CrimeFighters: Wife's plea to help find husband's killer
Junkyard fire sends plume of smoke over North Philly
Beach patrol warns of sea lice outbreak in Ocean City, Maryland
More News