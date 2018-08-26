Police investigate death of 2-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County

Police are investigating the death of a two-year-old in Tullytown, Bucks County.Officers were called to the scene on the 500 block of Lovett Avenue around 11 p.m. Saturday to check on the well being of a woman and her toddler.When they arrived, they found the lifeless body of the child inside.Police are holding the scene and are waiting for investigators from the Bucks County District Attorney's Office to arrive.------