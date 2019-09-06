Police investigate death of baby at Delaware day care center

BEAR, Del. (WPVI) -- Delaware state police are investigating the death of a baby at a day care in Bear.The infant's death happened around 10:35 a.m. Thursday at the Little People Child Development Center at 3843 Wrangle Hill Road.There was no immediate word on the cause of the child's death.The day care's license has been suspended indefinitely, state police said.Police said additional details would be released as they become available.