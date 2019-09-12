Philadelphia police, postal officers investigating discarded mail in Hunting Park

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and federal postal officers are investigating why dozens of mail crates and hundreds of envelopes were found strewn about on a Philadelphia roadway Wednesday night.The discarded mail, as authorities call it, was found shortly after 10 p.m. on 6th and Wingohocking streets in Hunting Park.An Action News photographer stumbled upon the bizarre scene while covering an unrelated story.Officers and postal crews could be seen picking up and sorting through the scattered mail.Some of the mail had already been opened. Inside the crates were bills, school report cards, packages, and small boxes.Investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of the incident and how the mail ended up on the street, but they believe it involved theft or attempted theft.The postal service is leading the investigation.Calls to postal officials by Action News have not been returned yet.