Philadelphia police, postal officers investigating discarded mail in Hunting Park

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police and federal postal officers are investigating why dozens of mail crates and hundreds of envelopes were found strewn about on a Philadelphia roadway Wednesday night.

The discarded mail, as authorities call it, was found shortly after 10 p.m. on 6th and Wingohocking streets in Hunting Park.

An Action News photographer stumbled upon the bizarre scene while covering an unrelated story.

Officers and postal crews could be seen picking up and sorting through the scattered mail.

Some of the mail had already been opened. Inside the crates were bills, school report cards, packages, and small boxes.

Investigators are still trying to get to the bottom of the incident and how the mail ended up on the street, but they believe it involved theft or attempted theft.

The postal service is leading the investigation.

Calls to postal officials by Action News have not been returned yet.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsmailmaninvestigationphiladelphia policeusps
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Search on for gunmen after drive-by shooting in Tinicum Township
Police: Woman killed in shooting likely an innocent bystander
On 9/11, Philadelphia police officer, community vows to 'never forget'
Officials: Tainted face cream leaves Calif. woman in semi-comatose state
New Jersey family on safari gets up close and personal with cheetah
Teachers' union calling for asbestos, lead removal in all Philly schools
Stage set for 3rd Democratic debate in Texas
Show More
GM recalls nearly 3.8M trucks, SUVs to fix brake issues
Friday the 13th full moon to rise this week
AccuWeather: Warm and humid, thunderstorms today
Supreme Court allows broad enforcement of asylum limits
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
More TOP STORIES News