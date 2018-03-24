Police investigate double shooting outside Brewerytown restaurant

BREWERYTOWN (WPVI) --Philadelphia police continue to investigate a shooting that left two people injured outside a restaurant in the city's Brewerytown section overnight.
Police responded to the 2900 block of Ridge Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Friday night for reports of shots fired.
Police say one person was taken to Temple Hospital, and another victim to Hahnemann Hospital.
No word on their conditions at this time.
No arrests have been made.
