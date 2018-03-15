EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3219598" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man fatally shot in Overbrook Park: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on March 15, 2018.

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.They have made no arrests.------