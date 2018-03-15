Police investigate fatal shooting in Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Fatal shooting in Overbrook Park: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on March 15, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.

Officers were called to the 7700 block of Overbrook Avenue at 6:06 a.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find a 39-year-old man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head.

EMBED More News Videos

Man fatally shot in Overbrook Park: Matt O'Donnell reports during the Action News Update at 10 a.m. on March 15, 2018.



Police took the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 6:25 a.m.

Investigators did not find a weapon at the scene.

They have made no arrests.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingphiladelphia policeWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Woman found strangled in Ardmore apartment
Eagles D-Line squeezes into Uber in hilarious photo
Officials meet with family of man killed in police-involved shooting
Remains found in 12-year-old kidnapping case
Mollie Tibbetts died from 'multiple sharp force injuries': Autopsy
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
AccuWeather: Picture Perfect Weather
'Project Playground' aims to crack down on crime in Coatesville
Show More
Fugitive from New Jersey's most wanted list captured
Police: Assault rifle used in killings of 2 men in Kensington
2nd teen arrested in murder of high school star athlete Kristian Marche
Hurricane Lane soaks Hawaii: PHOTOS
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
More News