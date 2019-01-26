Police investigate fatal shooting in Pleasantville, New Jersey.

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (WPVI) --Police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Pleasantville, New Jersey.
Police were called to 310 West Wright Street around 8:49 a.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, authorities found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene.
The other victim was transported to AtlantiCare Medical Center City Campus Trauma Center. His condition is unknown.
Police continue to investigate.
