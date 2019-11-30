shooting

Police investigate fatal trooper-involved shooting in Lewes, Delaware

LEWES, Delaware -- Police in Delaware say they are investigating a fatal shooting involving a state trooper.

Delaware State Police said a 46-year-old man was shot by a trooper Friday night in Lewes.



Police said troopers responded to a call about an armed man threatening suicide. Police said the man was outside a residence displaying a handgun when he was shot by a trooper.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.



Police did not immediately identify the trooper or the man who was shot. They did not describe the nature of the man's injuries.
