Police investigate homicide that left 1 woman dead, 1 man injured in Berks County

READING, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a homicide that left a woman dead and her husband injured in Berks County.The incident happened Tuesday around 8:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Wayne Street.Investigators say the homicide appears to be the result of a domestic incident.The victim's husband is currently being treated at a hospital where his condition is unknown.Authorities have not released any further details but say there is no danger to the public.