Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are taking a close look at surveillance video as they search for the gunman in a double shooting.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Madison Street in Port Richmond.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and in the hip.

He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.

Investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

"We don't have a motive for this double shooting, however witnesses did hear a vehicle speed off right after the gunshots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Officials said bullets hit a parked car on the street.

Police also found a Taser at the scene.

There have been no arrests made.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newsphilly newsgun violencedouble shootingphiladelphia policeguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Roosevelt Boulevard, driver sought
AccuWeather: Lots Of Sun, Very Warm
Home invaders injure elderly woman in Pennsauken, NJ
Rats take over Philadelphia neighborhood
Man allegedly shoots shotgun at car, hitting 3-year-old
Babies found dead in NYC car; Father tells police he forgot
South Street businesses close early on weekends to help curb crowds
Show More
Little Eagles fan shares emotional moment with Carson Wentz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Woman and man hospitalized after shooting in Kingsessing
4 cars collide outside Channel 6 studios
'Armed and dangerous' pair wanted by N.J. State Police
More TOP STORIES News