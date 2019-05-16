Police investigate Port Richmond double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are taking a close look at surveillance video as they search for the gunman in a double shooting.It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday on the 1900 block of East Madison Street in Port Richmond.Police said a 32-year-old man was shot in the head and in the hip.He is in critical condition but is expected to survive.Investigators said a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg and is in stable condition."We don't have a motive for this double shooting, however witnesses did hear a vehicle speed off right after the gunshots," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.Officials said bullets hit a parked car on the street.Police also found a Taser at the scene.There have been no arrests made.